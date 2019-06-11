Space Invaders: Invincible Collection Announced for Switch - News

Taito in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has announced Space Invaders: Invincible Collection for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch in Japan in 2020. The collection includes six titles in the Space Invaders franchise.

You can view the official website here.

