Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition Launches This Winter

Square Enix during its E3 2019 press conference announced Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, iOS, and Android this winter.

View the E3 2019 trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Since long ago, the dangerous gas miasma has threatened to consume the world. Crystals hold back the gas, but their power is not eternal. Follow the journey of four classes of adventurers on a perilous mission to protect their home. These are the "Crystal Chronicles."

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition features an online multiplayer mode allowing you to caravan with friends wherever they may be. And now, you can keep the adventure close at hand by playing on smartphones!

