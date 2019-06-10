Microsoft Opens New Age of Empires Studio - News

Microsoft announced it has opened up a new studio dedicated to the development of Age of Empires games. The studio is headed by Shannon Loftis and the Publishing group is headed by Peter Wyse.

The new studio, alongside the acquisition of Double Fine, brings the total 15 studios that comprise Xbox Game Studios.

Thanks GamesIndustry.

