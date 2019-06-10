Steel Sword Story Coming to Steam on June 21 - News

The dark fantasy action title Steel Sword Story will launch on Steam on June 21. Developed by 8bits Fanatics, creators of 1001 Spikes, and built in Pixel Game Maker MV, the game is made particularly for classic side-scrolling 2D action fans.

Features:

A true old-school 2D action game from the creator of 1001 Spikes.

Impeccable stage design and balanced gameplay.

Filled with classic RPG elements such as taking down monsters, collecting gems, and acquiring character-enhancing items.

Pixel perfect monsters, painstakingly crafted for the ultimate enjoyment.

