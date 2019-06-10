Etherborn Release Date Revealed - News

Developer Altered Matter announced the gravity-bending exploration platformer, Etherborn, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on July 18.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Etherborn is an elegant leap in the gravity-puzzle genre; an environmental puzzle platformer built on exploring and understanding gravity-shifting structures.

You are a voiceless being that has just been born into a world where a bodiless voice awaits your arrival. As your first thoughts emerge, you realize your journey has just begun. You must reach this ethereal voice to fully understand your own existence.

In this world, the laws of physics behave in a way that will bend your imagination. You experience gravity perpendicular to the surface you are standing on, allowing for creative exploration possibilities in environments carefully crafted as navigation-based puzzles.

Travel through beautiful and exotic sceneries where each level is an organic puzzle that you need to explore, manipulate and shift your gravity on in order to decipher the way forward.

Etherborn will be available in these languages: English (audio and text), Spanish (audio and text), Catalan (audio and text), French (text), German (text), Italian (text), Russian (text), Simplified Chinese (text), Japanese (text), and Korean (text).

Key Features:

Gravity-shifting platforming and exploration

Navigation based puzzles based on your unique sense of gravity

Surreal levels in an atmosphere inspired by artists of the 20th-21st centuries

Dynamic and captivating original soundtrack tailored to each level

