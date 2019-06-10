Corpse Killer: 25th Anniversary Edition Announced for PS4 and PC - News

Developer Screaming Villains has announced Corpse Killer: 25th Anniversary Edition for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Limited Run Games will release a limited run physical edition of the PlayStation 4 version of the game later this year.

CORPSE KILLER - 25th ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Coming to PS4 & Steam. pic.twitter.com/pfgGdmSsku — Screaming Villains (@screamingvill) June 10, 2019

