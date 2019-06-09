Elden Ring Announced for PS4, X1 and PC, New World Created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin - News

/ 282 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Bandai Namco and From Software announced during the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference Elden Ring for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki said, “Collaborating with George R.R. Martin to create the Elden Ring mythos has been a genuinely delightful experience and a source of wonderful inspiration. The team is working hard to ensure that the world of Elden Ringwill be a fascinating place for players to explore, filled with peril and wonder from its furthest reaches to its lowest depths. This is a From Software title through and through, rich in fantasy and RPG action. We sincerely hope you look forward to it.”

View the E3 2019 announcement trailer below:





George R.R. Martin added, “Building the world of Elden Ring with Miyazaki-san and his team was a treat! The graphics, mythos, and action-RPG gameplay will deliver an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait for people to see what Elden Ring has in store for them.”

Here is an overview of the game:

Elden Ring, developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG adventure set within a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki—creator of the influential Dark Souls video game series; and George R.R. Martin—author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, A Song of Ice and Fire. Danger and discovery lurk around every corner in FromSoftware’s largest game to-date.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, President and Game Director of FromSoftware Inc. known for directing critically-acclaimed games in beloved franchises including Armored Core, Dark Souls, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

George R.R. Martin is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of many novels, including the acclaimed series A Song of Ice and Fire – A Game of Thrones, A Clash of Kings, A Storm of Swords, A Feast For Crows, and A Dance with Dragons. As a writer-producer, he has worked on The Twilight Zone, Beauty and the Beast, and various feature films and pilots that were never made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles