Phantasy Star Online 2 Headed to North America in Spring 2020 for Xbox One and PC - News

SEGA announced during the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference Phantasy Star Online 2 is headed to North America for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC in spring 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

All stories and content, and especially the fan-favorite epic battles with their huge number of enemies, will be included in this free-to-play release. Stay tuned for more details!

“What is Phantasy Star Online 2?”

Join the Spectacular Experience of a “Never-ending Quest” and “The Highest Level Action”!

Players of Phantasy Star Online 2 become a member of a research expedition called “Arks,” which belong to a fleet of interplanetary cruising ships, setting out to a research a variety of different planets. Visiting places for the mission (quest) always evolves into a fresh and surprising adventure, including auto-generated maps, sudden events, and a Multiplayer Party Area, where up to 12 players can play together simultaneously.

Each planet and quest is an encounter with different characters and battles with enemies. Its easy control systems allow for intense exhilaration in battles as well as highly strategic and customizable actions.

Gigantic boss enemies are also waiting for their time to challenge you with their towering body that covers the whole screen. Team up with other players against epic bosses!

Create Your Own Character with the Ultimate “Character Creation”!

Phantasy Star Online 2 lets players create their own characters in an easy and intuitive way with the “Character Creation” system.

Not only costumes, hairstyles, accessories, but also the height, body shape, and moreover, the length and thickness of arms and legs, can be customized with a morphing feature for unlimited customization and design combination.

Free to Download and Play the Game!

The entire game will be made available as a free-to-play experience for players on Xbox One. There will be no limitations on game experiences such as Class Level cap or direct purchase of high-tier weapons because we want to provide all players with a fair and exciting experience.

