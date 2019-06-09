Dying Light 2 Launches in Spring 2020 for the PS4, X1, PC - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Techland announced during the Microsoft E3 2019 press conference Dying Light 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in spring 2020.

View the E3 2019 trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Shown at the Xbox E3 2019 briefing, the new Dying Light 2 trailer offers another tantalizing glimpse of The City – a post-apocalyptic, modern dark-age outpost. Here, 15 years after the events of the first Dying Light, humanity ekes out an existence while brutal factions vie for power, and the infected skulk in dark buildings and basements until night comes and they can reclaim the streets.

The trailer introduces the game’s protagonist, Aiden Caldwell, an infected survivor whose high-flying parkour skills and brutal combat ability make him a valuable asset in this crumbling metropolis. Through Aiden, the player will make impactful choices that shape the world as they play.

New details around the game have also been announced today, including the addition of music from celebrated video game composer Olivier Deriviere (A Plague Tale: Innocence, Vampyr, Remember Me, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag – Freedom Cry). Deriviere was responsible for the score heard in both the new trailer and the E3 demo, and will be continuing to compose for the full game.

