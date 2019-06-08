Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Tops 1.73 Million Units Sold Worldwide - Sales

Monolith Soft’s Tetsuya Takahashi in a recent interview revealed Xenoblade Chronicles 2 has sold 1.73 million units worldwide through March 2019. Sales for the game appear to be peaking, according to Takahashi.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 launched for the Nintendo Switch in December 2017 and sold 1.42 million units by June 30, 2018, then up to 1.53 million units by September 30, 2018.

Thanks NintendoEverything.

