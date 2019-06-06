Quantcast
Playtonic Games Teases Announcement for Tomorrow, June 7

Yooka-Laylee developer Playtonic Games has teased via Twitter that it will announce its next game tomorrow, June 7.

Yooka-Laylee is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. 

