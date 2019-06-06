My Friend Pedro Release Date Announced for Switch and Steam - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Deadtoast Entertainment announced My Friend Pedro will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on June 20.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

My Friend Pedro is a violent ballet about friendship, imagination, and one man’s struggle to obliterate anyone in his path at the behest of a sentient banana. The strategic use of split aiming, slow motion, and the ol’ stylish window breach create one sensational action sequence after another in an explosive battle through the violent underworld.

Key Features:

Full Throttle Gun Ballet: Unleash a torrent of destruction with an incredible level of control over both your weapons and your body. Twist and turn through the air while aiming both hands at priority threats or line up a perfect ricochet to drop an unsuspecting gangster from behind.

Mix It Up: Break up the high octane running and gunning a bit with dynamic sequences like a thrilling motorcycle chase or slow it all down and take a moment to think through a series of clever (and possibly fatal) physics-based puzzles.

Slow Motion Braggadocio: When the action amps up to a frenzy, bring it all into focus by shifting into slow motion to calm the nerves and steady the aim. Use the game's automated gif generator to easily share clips of your most over the top sequences over social media.

