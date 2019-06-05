Dead Cells - Action Game of the Year Physical Edtion Launches in August - News

Publisher Merge Games announced Dead Cells - Action Game of the Year physical edition will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in the US on August 20 and in Europe on August 23.

The Action Game of the Year physical edition includes a keyring, art book and reversible cover.

New Dead Cells - Action Game of the Year physical edition (includes, exclusive keyring, new art book and reversible cover.) is coming to #PS4 and #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/PxqRc391dw Thanks @MergeGamesLtd for putting so much love in your work! pic.twitter.com/9CA8JwSHI3 — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) June 5, 2019

Dead Cells is available now digitally for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

