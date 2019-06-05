Nintendo Switch Online Adds City Connection, Double Dragon II: The Revenge, and Volleyball - News

Nintendo announced three new games will be coming to the Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online app. City Connection, Double Dragon II: The Revenge, and Volleyball will release on June 12.

View a trailer of the games below:

Here is an overview of the games:

City Connection – After breaking into an exclusive paint store in New York City, you’re on the run from the cops! Carrying leaky 10-gallon cans of paint, drive over every mile of New York City highways before catching a boat to England. From there, you will go on a tour of the world, avoiding the police and leaking paint everywhere you go.

Double Dragon II: The Revenge – Billy and Jimmy Lee, the Double Dragons, are back to avenge the loss of Marian. In their quest to defeat the evil Shadow Warriors, Billy and Jimmy must complete nine missions, facing deadly street gangs, ninjas and huge mutant fighters. Can Billy and Jimmy contend with the enemies placed before them and ultimately save the world?

Volleyball – Enjoy a game of volleyball as you spike for a point, slam a perfect serve and make a save that wins the game for your team. As captain, you'll lead your team through a fast-paced warm-up round, and then quickly move into the heat of real volleyball competition. The first team to 15 points wins the set, and the first team to win three sets takes the match.

