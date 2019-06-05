SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom  Rehydrated Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

/ 970 Views

by, posted 2 days ago

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Purple Lamp Studios have announced SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the announcement teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles