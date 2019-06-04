Tetris and Darius Join the SEGA Genesis Mini Library, Full List Revealed - News

Publisher SEGA today announced the final 12 games on its miniature console SEGA Genesis Mini, bringing the grand total to 42. SEGA had previously advertised only 40 games.

The new additions include one of the most popular arcade games released by SEGA: the iconic Tetris, which will be playable at this year's E3. Also included is the shoot 'em up Darius, a beloved arcade classic making its way to a brand-new platform. Neither Tetris nor Darius received proper SEGA Genesis home releases, although the former was available on Mega Drive.

Another title leading the pack is one of the most iconic and intense motorcycle-racing experiences in Road Rash II. Grab your trusty chain or bat and compete in brutal street races alone or with a friend in 2-player split-screen action.

Finally, the mini console includes Strider, one of the first 8-Megabit cartridges for the Genesis. Take on mechanical beasts of all shapes and sizes as you flip and climb around futuristic Soviet Russia in a near-perfect arcade port.

Here are the rest of the titles coming to the SEGA Genesis Mini:

The Final 12

Tetris

Darius

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Monster World IV

Kid Chameleon

Road Rash II

Eternal Champions

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Strider

Light Crusader

The Sega Genesis Mini will launch September 19, 2019 for $79.99. It comes with 42 pre-installed games, two replica three-button USB Genesis controllers, one USB to Micro-B power cable, one power adapter (North America only), and one HDMI cable. M2, one of the foremost developers in porting classic video games, will handle emulation.

The Full List

Sonic The Hedgehog

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

ToeJam & Earl

Comix Zone

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

Contra: Hard Corps

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Beyond Oasis

Golden Axe

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

