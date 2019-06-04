Jumanji: The Video Game Announced for PS4, XB1, PC & Switch - News

To tie in with the upcoming Jumanji sequel, Sony Pictures have announced a collaboration with publisher Outright Games and developer Funsolve on Jumanji: The Video Game which will be launching for PS4, XB1, PC & Switch in November. Watch the trailer below:

Here are the game's key features as detailed by the publisher:

Return to the Jungle – Play as movie heroes Dr. Bravestone, Ruby, Mouse, and Prof. Shelley in a hilarious new 3D action adventure

Team Up – In online or split-screen modes, work together with up to three friends or AI teammates to defeat enemies, survive deadly traps, and save the world

Dangerous Locations – The world of Jumanji gets bigger with beautiful but deadly new mountain, city and jungle environments

Endless Adventure – As you hone your skills and strategies, and unlock new outfits and weapon styles, no two rounds of Jumanji are ever the same!

