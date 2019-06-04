Sony Looking for People to Join the PlayStation Preview Program to Test the Updated Party Features - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment is looking for new people to join the PlayStation Preview Program to test out the latest update on the Party function on the PlayStation 4. You can register here for a chance to join the Preview the Program as a PlayStation 4 system software Beta tester.

Once you have joined and are accepted as a tester you can expect to see the following update to the Party function:

Increased maximum Party participants from 8 to 16

Improved audio quality for voice chat

Improved network connectivity

If you do decide to participate in the Preview Program, you won't be able to join the same Party or use Share Play with others who aren't part of the program. However, the preview code provided can be redeemed by up to 20 different qualifying accounts.

