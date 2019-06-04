To All of Mankind Trailer Introduces Isana Shouni - News

A new trailer for To All of Mankind has been released. It introduces Isana Shouni.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the character:

She is like a mother to the group. She is serious and firm, but as a result of overt seriousness, her worries never end…

She even worries about her motherly position, and is trying her best to break free of that role.

An excellent cook, she indulges everyone who says, “Even while living in Akihabara, we want to eat tasty food!”

To All Mankind will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 27.

