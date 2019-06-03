Shenmue III Delayed to November 19 - News

/ 230 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Ys Net have delayed the release of Shenmue III from August 27 to November 19. It will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

“Whilst almost ready, the game simply needs a little more refinement before being truly finished,” said the companies in a statement. “We feel that the extra time we have will help us deliver the true Shenmue experience players around the world deserve.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles