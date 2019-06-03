Quantcast
Suda51 Possibly Teasing No More Heroes 3

by Patrick Day-Childs , posted 4 hours ago / 277 Views

Suda51 has been teasing something for E3 over on Twitter, and it could well be No More Heroes 3

The series' most recent release, Travis Strikes Again, launched on the Switch back in January, with Windows PC and PlayStation 4 releases due to follow in the near future. Incidentally, Travis Strikes Again references an alien invasion, so that could be a central plot theme in any new game.


3 Comments

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (4 hours ago)

Cool! Make Shinobu playable from the start!

  • +1
Bofferbrauer2
Bofferbrauer2 (2 hours ago)

And Henri too, while we're at it.

  • +1
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (32 minutes ago)

Switch exclusive or multiplat?

  • 0