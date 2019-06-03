Suda51 Possibly Teasing No More Heroes 3 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Suda51 has been teasing something for E3 over on Twitter, and it could well be No More Heroes 3.

The series' most recent release, Travis Strikes Again, launched on the Switch back in January, with Windows PC and PlayStation 4 releases due to follow in the near future. Incidentally, Travis Strikes Again references an alien invasion, so that could be a central plot theme in any new game.

