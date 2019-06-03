Suda51 Possibly Teasing No More Heroes 3 - NewsPatrick Day-Childs , posted 4 hours ago / 277 Views
Suda51 has been teasing something for E3 over on Twitter, and it could well be No More Heroes 3.
Preparing for E3 now. pic.twitter.com/lMtNNdDpny— SUDA51/須田剛一 (@suda_51) June 3, 2019
The series' most recent release, Travis Strikes Again, launched on the Switch back in January, with Windows PC and PlayStation 4 releases due to follow in the near future. Incidentally, Travis Strikes Again references an alien invasion, so that could be a central plot theme in any new game.
More Articles
3 Comments
Cool! Make Shinobu playable from the start!
And Henri too, while we're at it.
- +1