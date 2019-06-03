Dragon Quest Walk Announced, Preparations for Dragon Quest XII Underway - News

Another day, another company taking a stab at creating a Pokemon Go-esque title. Hot on the heels of Minecraft Earth, Square-Enix have announced Dragon Quest Walk for smartphones, which will launch in 2019. Watch the trailer below:

During the announcement event, series producer Yuu Miyake also revealed that the company is currently making preparations to begin work on Dragon Quest XII.

Read a description of Dragon Quest Walk below:





What is Dragon Quest Walk?

Dragon Quest Walk is a location services-based game for smartphones. Become the protagonist and walk around the real world, which was become the world of Dragon Quest, to move forward on your adventure in an RPG like no Dragon Questbefore it.

Walk the fields and talk to the townspeople while moving forward on your quest. Battle against various monsters, grow, prepare your equipment, and even challenge formidable enemies…

The Dragon Quest that has appeared on game consoles in the past has finally made the leap to the real world. Now, set off on your adventure!

System

A story that develops as you walk. Everyday life becomes an adventure. Set your destination from nearby spots and set off.

Landmarks

Quests will occur at each landmark. Various landmarks will appear all over Japan.

My Room

Build your own room in the world of Dragon Quest. Decorate your room with the furniture and items you obtain on your adventure.

