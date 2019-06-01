New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 10 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

June 4

Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa

Tiny Derby

Perching

Red Siren: Space Defense

Timespinner

June 6

Word Wheel by POWGI

Slay the Spire

Summer Sports Games

June 7

Warlocks 2: God Slayers

Refunct

