New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 286 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 10 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
June 4
- Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa
- Tiny Derby
- Perching
- Red Siren: Space Defense
- Timespinner
June 6
- Word Wheel by POWGI
- Slay the Spire
- Summer Sports Games
June 7
- Warlocks 2: God Slayers
- Refunct
I did get Kotodama. Visual novels are not my thing, but the story is interesting enough so far.