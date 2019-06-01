Quantcast
New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 286 Views

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 10 games in total will release next week.

 

Here is the full list of games:

June 4

  • Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa
  • Tiny Derby
  • Perching
  • Red Siren: Space Defense
  • Timespinner

June 6

  • Word Wheel by POWGI
  • Slay the Spire
  • Summer Sports Games

June 7

  • Warlocks 2: God Slayers
  • Refunct

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Zenos
Zenos (6 hours ago)

I did get Kotodama. Visual novels are not my thing, but the story is interesting enough so far.

