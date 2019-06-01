Baldur’s Gate Games, Neverwinter Nights, More Launches for Consoles This Fall - News

Publisher Skybound Games and developer Beamdog announced Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate ll, Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Icewind Dale, Planescape: Torment, and Neverwinter Nights will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this fall.

Physical editions of Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition will launch in North America on December 3 and the rest of the world on December 4, while the other games will launch in North America on September 24 and September 27 in the rest of the word for $49.99.

The Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition Pack: Celebrating the series’ 20th anniversary, the original Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition and its sequel, Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition, return with all downloadable content and restored quest content, as well as the Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear expansion, featuring new original content developed by Beamdog to bridge the two games.

Two must-play games and all their downloadable content in one package—the chilling Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition, plus its expansions, and the enhanced edition of 1999’s RPG of the Year, Planescape: Torment. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition: The 2002 computer RPG of the Year and all its downloadable content deliver 10 standalone Dungeons & Dagons-based adventures featuring co-op and online multiplayer.

Tailored for a natural gameplay experience on consoles, these enhanced editions give longtime fans and newcomers alike the opportunity to play these critically acclaimed adventures from a golden age of RPGs in a whole new way. Beamdog has upgraded all of the above titles with native support for high-resolution widescreen displays, controls optimized for console controllers, new standalone content, new characters and classes, new voice sets, expanded character creation options, improved multiplayer functionality, redesigns of the UI and UX, bug fixes, balance changes and more.

