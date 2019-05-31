Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update Adds Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit Compatibility - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 357 Views
Nintendo has released Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 3.1.0. The updates adds Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit compatibility in the limited, timed and offline battles. It also lets players watch CPU battles.
View a trailer of the update below:
Read the patch notes of the update below:
- Offline
- You can use the Toy-Con VR Goggles to enjoy Smash in VR mode via the Games & More menu.
- VR mode is a single-player experience only.
- The Toy-Con VR Goggles are sold separately as part of the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit or the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit – Starter Set + Blaster.
- This is shown on Nintendo Labo’s page as well: https://www.nintendo.co.jp/labo/with_toy-con/
- Online
- FPs can be used in Battle Arenas.
- An option to send amiibo out on journeys has been added, through which FPs go on a journey to train via the internet. You can find it via Games & More → amiibo → Send on a Journey.
- Some of the preferred rules for Quickplay battles have been adjusted.
- General
- Game balance adjustments have been made.
- Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
- Details of fixes and changes to fighters can be found below.
|Fighter
|Move
|Change
|All Fighters
|Basic Movements
|After wall jumping, you’ll now need to wait longer before wall jumping in the same direction again.
|Donkey Kong
|Neutral Special
|Super armor lasts longer after unleashing the fully charged move.
|Samus
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Dark Samus
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Fox
|Neutral Attack 2
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with a flurry attack.
|Pikachu
|Grab
|Increased grab range.
|Luigi
|Neutral Attack 2
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 3.
|Luigi
|Grab
|Adjusted the attack range when used just before landing.
It is now be easier to hit opponents in front of you.
|Luigi
|Down Special
|When using this move on the ground and rising into the air with certain timing, the invincibility will no longer last the entire duration of the move.
|Ness
|Neutral Attack 2
|Increased attack range and moved it forward. Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 3.
|Captain Falcon
|Side Tilt Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Captain Falcon
|Up Tilt Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Captain Falcon
|Forward Air Attack
|Increased the high-damage range.
|Captain Falcon
|Back Air Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Captain Falcon
|Side Special
|Increased attack speed when getting close to an opponent.
Increased the durability of the super armor.
Extended the time until launched opponents can move again.
|Captain Falcon
|Down Special
|Extended the time hit detection lasts on the ground and in the air.
|Jigglypuff
|Neutral Attack 1
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.
|Jigglypuff
|Neutral Attack 2
|Increased attack range.
|Peach
|Neutral Attack 1
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.
|Peach
|Side Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance with the golf club.
|Peach
|Forward Air Attack
|Shortened the launch distance.
|Peach
|Backward Throw
|Shortened the launch distance.
|Peach
|Side Special
|Increased vulnerability after hitting.
|Peach
|Up Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Peach
|Down Special
|Increased vulnerability.
|Daisy
|Neutral Attack 1
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.
|Daisy
|Side Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance with the golf club.
|Daisy
|Forward Air Attack
|Shortened the launch distance.
|Daisy
|Backward Throw
|Shortened the launch distance.
|Daisy
|Side Special
|Increased vulnerability after hitting.
|Daisy
|Up Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Daisy
|Down Special
|Increased vulnerability.
|Ice Climbers
|Basic Movements
|Ice Climbers will now recover midair jumps the same way as other fighters.
|Ice Climbers
|Basic Movements
|Nana will no longer jump when pressing the jump button right after a grab.
|Pichu
|Basic Movements
|Pichu is now easier to hit.
|Pichu
|Basic Movements
|Increased shield size.
|Pichu
|Side Tilt Attack
|Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
Shortened the launch distance.
|Pichu
|Side Smash Attack
|Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
Increased vulnerability.
|Pichu
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Forward Air Attack
|Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Back Air Attack
|Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Down Air Attack
|Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Forward Throw
|Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Neutral Special
|Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Side Special
|Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Up Special
|Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Pichu
|Down Special
|Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.
|Lucina
|Side Smash Attack
|Shortened the launch distance.
|Lucina
|Forward Air Attack
|Shortened the launch distance.
|Ganondorf
|Down Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Roy
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Chrom
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Mr. Game & Watch
|Up Tilt Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Pit
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Dark Pit
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Dark Pit
|Side Special
|Reduced vulnerability when hitting an opponent in the air.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Side Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Zero Suit Samus
|Down Special
|Extended the travel distance when inputting left or right with the stick.
|Snake
|Neutral Attack 1
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.
|Snake
|Neutral Attack 2
|Increased forward movement distance and made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 3.
|Ivysaur
|Neutral Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Charizard
|Neutral Attack 1
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.
|Charizard
|Neutral Attack 2
|Increased forward movement distance and made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 3.
|Diddy Kong
|Neutral Attack 2
|Increased attack range and made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing from Neutral Attack 1.
|Diddy Kong
|Dash Attack
|Adjusted launch angle.
|Diddy Kong
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Extended launch distance.
|Diddy Kong
|Up Air Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.
|Diddy Kong
|Down Air Attack
|Increased attack speed.
|Diddy Kong
|Neutral Special
|Increased power. However, the power against shields will remain the same.
Shortened the charge time.
|Diddy Kong
|Up Special
|Decreased the fall speed while charging.
Extended vertical distance when charged.
|Diddy Kong
|Final Smash
FS Meter
|Increased power of the explosion and jet at the start.
Decreased the power of the tackle.
Made it harder for opponents with lower damage to be launched with the final tackle.
|Olimar
|Basic Movements
|Olimar is now easier to hit.
|Olimar
|Side Smash Attack
|Reduced the high-damage window.
Increased vulnerability.
|Olimar
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased vulnerability.
|Olimar
|Up Special
|Adjusted the flight time when the move is used repeatedly.
|Lucario
|Neutral Attack 1
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Lucario
|Neutral Attack 2
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Lucario
|Neutral Attack 3
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Lucario
|Dash Attack
|Increased attack range.
|Lucario
|Side Tilt Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Lucario
|Side Smash Attack
|Increased the high-damage range.
|Lucario
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Lucario
|Neutral Air Attack
|Increased the range it will hit opponents on the ground.
|Lucario
|Up Air Attack
|Increased the high-damage range.
|Lucario
|Down Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Lucario
|Neutral Special
|Reduced the range it will push opponents while charging.
Increased attack range when charged to max.
Reduced vulnerability.
|Lucario
|Side Special
|Fighters can no longer move through Lucario.
Increased grab range.
|R.O.B.
|Neutral Attack 1
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.
|R.O.B.
|Neutral Attack 2
|Increased attack range.
|Toon Link
|Neutral Attack 1
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.
|Wolf
|Neutral Attack 1
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.
|Wolf
|Neutral Attack 2
|Increased attack range and made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 3.
|Wolf
|Neutral Attack 3
|Moved the attack range forward and made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing from Neutral Attack 2.
|Wolf
|Down Smash Attack
|Shortened the launch distance of the front attack.
|Wolf
|Neutral Special
|Increased vulnerability.
|Wolf
|Up Special
|Reduced the range of the last attack.
Adjusted launch angle and made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Wolf
|Down Special
|Wolf becomes invincible sooner.
Increased attack speed.
Increased detection speed to reflect projectiles.
|Villager
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Wii Fit Trainer
|Neutral Attack 1
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Dash Attack
|Reduced Luma’s vulnerability.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Side Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance when Luma is near.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Forward Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Reduced vulnerability.
Increased the speed of the edge-grab range detection.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Grab
|Increased speed.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Up Special
|Increased fast-fall speed after using the move.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Down Special
|Reduced Luma’s vulnerability.
|Rosalina & Luma
|Other
|Reduced Luma’s stamina.
Shortened the time it takes for Luma to reappear after being defeated when there are 1 to 3 opponents.
|Little Mac
|Neutral Attack 1
|Reduced vulnerability.
Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.
|Little Mac
|Neutral Attack 2
|Reduced vulnerability. Increased attack range.
|Little Mac
|Neutral Attack 3
|Increased attack range.
|Little Mac
|Side Tilt Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when hitting an airborne opponent.
|Little Mac
|Down Tilt Attack
|Increased attack range.
|Little Mac
|Up Smash Attack
|Increased the amount of time super armor lasts.
|Little Mac
|Neutral Special
|Reduced vulnerability when using the move on the ground when it is not fully charged.
Reduced vulnerability when using KO Uppercut on the ground.
|Little Mac
|Side Special
|Increased the range at the beginning of the move.
|Little Mac
|Down Special
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Mii Brawler
|Neutral Attack 2
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with a flurry attack.
|Mii Brawler
|Flurry Attack
|Increased attack range.
|Mii Brawler
|Neutral Special 2
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Mii Gunner
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|PAC-MAN
|Up Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Shulk
|Neutral Attack 2
|Increased attack range.
|Shulk
|Up Smash Attack
|Adjusted launch angle and made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Bowser Jr.
|Dash Attack
|Adjusted launch angle.
|Bowser Jr.
|Up Tilt Attack
|Reduced vulnerability.
|Bowser Jr.
|Up Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Bowser Jr.
|Neutral Special
|Increased attack speed in air.
|Bowser Jr.
|Side Special
|Increased speed when starting to move.
|Bowser Jr.
|Up Special
|Increased attack range of the hammer attack.
Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the hammer attack.
Adjusted launch angle of the explosion from the Junior Clown Car when used on the ground and made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Duck Hunt
|Up Air Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Ryu
|Neutral Attack 1
|Increased the amount of time you can cancel with a special move.
|Ryu
|Neutral Attack 2
|Increased the amount of time you can cancel with a special move.
|Ryu
|Neutral Attack (Strong, Close Range)
|Adjusted launch angle and distance.
|Ryu
|Side Tilt Attack (Weak, Close Range)
|Increased the amount of time you can cancel with a special move.
|Ryu
|Side Tilt Attack (Weak, Long Range)
|Increased attack range for the tip.
|Ryu
|Up Tilt Attack (Strong)
|Adjusted launch angle when hitting an airborne opponent.
|Ryu
|Down Tilt Attack (Weak)
|Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when the move hits.
|Ryu
|Down Tilt Attack (Strong)
|Shortened launch distance.
|Ryu
|Up Air Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
Increased attack range.
|Ryu
|Neutral Special
|Decreased the speed for light Hadoken and light Shakunetsu Hadoken, and increased speed for heavy Hadoken and heavy Shakunetsu Hadoken.
Increased attack speed and power of Hadoken and Shakunetsu Hadoken.
Increased the range Hadoken will hit opponents on the ground.
|Ryu
|Side Special
|Increased the first attack’s range when the move is performed on the ground.
|Ken
|Neutral Attack 1
|Increased the amount of time you can cancel with a special move.
|Ken
|Neutral Attack 2
|Increased the amount of time you can cancel with a special move.
|Ken
|Neutral Attack (Heavy, Close Range)
|Adjusted launch angle and distance.
|Ken
|Neutral Attack (Heavy, Close Range)
|Increased attack power and maintained launch distance.
|Ken
|Side Tilt Attack (Light, Close Range)
|Increased the amount of time you can cancel with a special move.
|Ken
|Side Tilt Attack (Light, Long Range)
|Increased attack range for the tip.
|Ken
|Side Tilt Attack (Heavy)
|Adjusted launch angle.
|Ken
|Up Tilt Attack (Heavy)
|Adjusted launch angle when hitting an airborne opponent.
|Ken
|Down Tilt Attack (Light)
|Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when the move hits.
|Ken
|Down Tilt Attack (Heavy)
|Shortened launch distance.
|Ken
|Side Smash Attack
|Extended launch distance.
|Ken
|Down Air Attack
|Increased the amount of time you can cancel with a special move or a Final Smash.
|Ken
|Side Special
|Increased the first attack’s range when the move is performed on the ground.
Shortened the hitstun shuffle travel distance.
|Ken
|Up Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
Shortened the hitstun shuffle travel distance.
Made the first attack not negate other attacks.
Extended launch distance when hitting an opponent on the ground with a flaming Shoryuken.
Extended launch distance when hitting an opponent in the air with a light Shoryuken or a flaming Shoryuken.
Shortened the launch distance for medium Shoryuken.
|Ken
|Command-Input Move
|Shortened the hitstun shuffle travel distance when Nata Otoshi Geri hits.
|Ken
|Command-Input Move
|Increased attack power of Oosoto Mawashi Geri and maintained launch distance.
|Ken
|Command-Input Move
|Increased power of Inazuma Kick.
However, the power against shields will remain the same.
|Cloud
|Down Smash Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Bayonetta
|Neutral Attack 1
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Bayonetta
|Flurry Attack Finish
|Extended launch distance.
|Bayonetta
|Dash Attack
|Extended launch distance for the high-damage range.
|Bayonetta
|Up Tilt Attack
|Made it easier to hit multiple times.
|Bayonetta
|Down Smash Attack
|Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.
|Bayonetta
|Side Special
|Reduced vulnerability when landing.
|Bayonetta
|Up Special
|Reduced vulnerability when landing.
|Bayonetta
|Down Special
|Increased the amount of time counter detection lasts.
Increased the amount of time Bat Within’s detection lasts.
Increased the recovery speed of Witch Time’s duration.
|Inkling
|Neutral Attack 3
|Increased forward attack range and made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing from Neutral Attack 2.
|King K. Rool
|Up Air Attack
|Increased the speed of the edge-grab range detection.
|Isabelle
|Side Special
|Opponents will not get caught when the hook is not moving quickly.
After the hook touches the ground and the hook is yanked back,
opponents can be caught.
|Incineroar
|Neutral Attack 1
|Adjusted the launch distance when hitting with the elbow and made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.
|Incineroar
|Neutral Attack 2
|Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 3.
|Piranha Plant
|Neutral Attack 3
|Increased attack range.
|Piranha Plant
|Flurry Attack
|Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when the move hits.
|Joker
|Side Special
|Made it easier to hit multiple times with Eigaon.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Just went online for a bit, and apparently the "Randomize Music" option was fixed in online and no longer selects the same song every time. I know it doesn't sound like much of a big deal, but man, I'm really glad about this.
Playing a fighter while holding a cardboard headset to your face....no thanks!
Nice balancing patch nerfing Pichu and Peach/Daisy was neccesary. Also good that they buffed Captain Falcon, Diddy Kong and Bayonetta. They are now viable fighters again. Not the S tier fighters they used to be in previous games, but at least good.
As a Ridley main, I'm glad to see ex-top tier being given this kind of care and attention while I continue to languish at the bottom of the tier list, unchanged. It's not disheartening at all!
Ridley isn't bad though he just doesn't work the way most suspect he would work. Ridley is a punish character he hits pretty hard, but he is also kind a slow. So instead of trying to dominante, try punishing mistakes of your opponents, hè has a shit ton of kill power and pretty good aerials. They should make him heavier though sohe is harder to kill, since he is lighter than Samus now.
Oh, believe me, Ridley is terrible. Yeah I know what kind of character he is, he just sucks at it. Good luck punishing mistakes when every other character's frame data shits on yours constantly, or getting any kills without any reliable kill setups or fast/safe smash attacks. He has multiple useless moves, an exploitable recovery, is ridiculously light despite having one of the largest hurtboxes in the game, bad frame data with no safe movesl, no good kill setups, no nothing.
He loses almost every matchup in the game and the way patches are going, that situation is only getting worse. He needs buffs, and big ones at that.
Not interested in the VR mode or the amiibo, but it's cool that they are adding even more features to Smash. Very surprised that Ken got some buffs. Maybe I've gotten used to him since he's my main.
Ryu and Ken have been considered pretty poor characters competitively since the game's release, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise. That said, I'm already a little scared of some of the things they can do now.
I suppose. My online experience was limited, but I did pretty well with him. Maybe I didn't meet some of the top tier fighters. Not even sure who they are.
Oh, there are many. But then again, the tier lists are usually only relevant at higher levels of competitive play, in online (and certainly in online matchmaking) you could always perform well with any character because you'd hardly ever come across top players. In fact, it's often that characters considered low tier competitively are regarded as "too strong" by lower level players.
