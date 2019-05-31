Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Update Adds Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit Compatibility

Fighter Move Change

All Fighters Basic Movements After wall jumping, you’ll now need to wait longer before wall jumping in the same direction again.

Donkey Kong Neutral Special Super armor lasts longer after unleashing the fully charged move.

Samus Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Dark Samus Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Fox Neutral Attack 2 Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with a flurry attack.

Pikachu Grab Increased grab range.

Luigi Neutral Attack 2 Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 3.

Luigi Grab Adjusted the attack range when used just before landing.

It is now be easier to hit opponents in front of you.

Luigi Down Special When using this move on the ground and rising into the air with certain timing, the invincibility will no longer last the entire duration of the move.

Ness Neutral Attack 2 Increased attack range and moved it forward. Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 3.

Captain Falcon Side Tilt Attack Extended launch distance.

Captain Falcon Up Tilt Attack Increased attack speed.

Captain Falcon Forward Air Attack Increased the high-damage range.

Captain Falcon Back Air Attack Extended launch distance.

Captain Falcon Side Special Increased attack speed when getting close to an opponent.

Increased the durability of the super armor.

Extended the time until launched opponents can move again.

Captain Falcon Down Special Extended the time hit detection lasts on the ground and in the air.

Jigglypuff Neutral Attack 1 Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.

Jigglypuff Neutral Attack 2 Increased attack range.

Peach Neutral Attack 1 Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.

Peach Side Smash Attack Extended launch distance with the golf club.

Peach Forward Air Attack Shortened the launch distance.

Peach Backward Throw Shortened the launch distance.

Peach Side Special Increased vulnerability after hitting.

Peach Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Peach Down Special Increased vulnerability.

Daisy Neutral Attack 1 Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.

Daisy Side Smash Attack Extended launch distance with the golf club.

Daisy Forward Air Attack Shortened the launch distance.

Daisy Backward Throw Shortened the launch distance.

Daisy Side Special Increased vulnerability after hitting.

Daisy Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Daisy Down Special Increased vulnerability.

Ice Climbers Basic Movements Ice Climbers will now recover midair jumps the same way as other fighters.

Ice Climbers Basic Movements Nana will no longer jump when pressing the jump button right after a grab.

Pichu Basic Movements Pichu is now easier to hit.

Pichu Basic Movements Increased shield size.

Pichu Side Tilt Attack Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.

Shortened the launch distance.

Pichu Side Smash Attack Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.

Increased vulnerability.

Pichu Down Smash Attack Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.

Pichu Forward Air Attack Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.

Pichu Back Air Attack Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.

Pichu Down Air Attack Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.

Pichu Forward Throw Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.

Pichu Neutral Special Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.

Pichu Side Special Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.

Pichu Up Special Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.

Pichu Down Special Increased the amount of damage taken when using the move.

Lucina Side Smash Attack Shortened the launch distance.

Lucina Forward Air Attack Shortened the launch distance.

Ganondorf Down Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Roy Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Chrom Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Mr. Game & Watch Up Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Pit Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Dark Pit Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Dark Pit Side Special Reduced vulnerability when hitting an opponent in the air.

Zero Suit Samus Side Special Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Zero Suit Samus Down Special Extended the travel distance when inputting left or right with the stick.

Snake Neutral Attack 1 Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.

Snake Neutral Attack 2 Increased forward movement distance and made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 3.

Ivysaur Neutral Special Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Charizard Neutral Attack 1 Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.

Charizard Neutral Attack 2 Increased forward movement distance and made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 3.

Diddy Kong Neutral Attack 2 Increased attack range and made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing from Neutral Attack 1.

Diddy Kong Dash Attack Adjusted launch angle.

Diddy Kong Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Extended launch distance.

Diddy Kong Up Air Attack Reduced vulnerability.

Reduced vulnerability when landing after using the move.

Diddy Kong Down Air Attack Increased attack speed.

Diddy Kong Neutral Special Increased power. However, the power against shields will remain the same.

Shortened the charge time.

Diddy Kong Up Special Decreased the fall speed while charging.

Extended vertical distance when charged.

Diddy Kong Final Smash

FS Meter Increased power of the explosion and jet at the start.

Decreased the power of the tackle.

Made it harder for opponents with lower damage to be launched with the final tackle.

Olimar Basic Movements Olimar is now easier to hit.

Olimar Side Smash Attack Reduced the high-damage window.

Increased vulnerability.

Olimar Up Smash Attack Increased vulnerability.

Olimar Up Special Adjusted the flight time when the move is used repeatedly.

Lucario Neutral Attack 1 Reduced vulnerability.

Lucario Neutral Attack 2 Reduced vulnerability.

Lucario Neutral Attack 3 Reduced vulnerability.

Lucario Dash Attack Increased attack range.

Lucario Side Tilt Attack Extended launch distance.

Lucario Side Smash Attack Increased the high-damage range.

Lucario Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Lucario Neutral Air Attack Increased the range it will hit opponents on the ground.

Lucario Up Air Attack Increased the high-damage range.

Lucario Down Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Lucario Neutral Special Reduced the range it will push opponents while charging.

Increased attack range when charged to max.

Reduced vulnerability.

Lucario Side Special Fighters can no longer move through Lucario.

Increased grab range.

R.O.B. Neutral Attack 1 Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.

R.O.B. Neutral Attack 2 Increased attack range.

Toon Link Neutral Attack 1 Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.

Wolf Neutral Attack 1 Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.

Wolf Neutral Attack 2 Increased attack range and made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 3.

Wolf Neutral Attack 3 Moved the attack range forward and made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing from Neutral Attack 2.

Wolf Down Smash Attack Shortened the launch distance of the front attack.

Wolf Neutral Special Increased vulnerability.

Wolf Up Special Reduced the range of the last attack.

Adjusted launch angle and made it easier to hit multiple times.

Wolf Down Special Wolf becomes invincible sooner.

Increased attack speed.

Increased detection speed to reflect projectiles.

Villager Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Wii Fit Trainer Neutral Attack 1 Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.

Rosalina & Luma Dash Attack Reduced Luma’s vulnerability.

Rosalina & Luma Side Smash Attack Extended launch distance when Luma is near.

Rosalina & Luma Forward Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Reduced vulnerability.

Increased the speed of the edge-grab range detection.

Rosalina & Luma Grab Increased speed.

Rosalina & Luma Up Special Increased fast-fall speed after using the move.

Rosalina & Luma Down Special Reduced Luma’s vulnerability.

Rosalina & Luma Other Reduced Luma’s stamina.

Shortened the time it takes for Luma to reappear after being defeated when there are 1 to 3 opponents.

Little Mac Neutral Attack 1 Reduced vulnerability.

Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.

Little Mac Neutral Attack 2 Reduced vulnerability. Increased attack range.

Little Mac Neutral Attack 3 Increased attack range.

Little Mac Side Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times when hitting an airborne opponent.

Little Mac Down Tilt Attack Increased attack range.

Little Mac Up Smash Attack Increased the amount of time super armor lasts.

Little Mac Neutral Special Reduced vulnerability when using the move on the ground when it is not fully charged.

Reduced vulnerability when using KO Uppercut on the ground.

Little Mac Side Special Increased the range at the beginning of the move.

Little Mac Down Special Reduced vulnerability.

Mii Brawler Neutral Attack 2 Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with a flurry attack.

Mii Brawler Flurry Attack Increased attack range.

Mii Brawler Neutral Special 2 Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Mii Gunner Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

PAC-MAN Up Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Shulk Neutral Attack 2 Increased attack range.

Shulk Up Smash Attack Adjusted launch angle and made it easier to hit multiple times.

Bowser Jr. Dash Attack Adjusted launch angle.

Bowser Jr. Up Tilt Attack Reduced vulnerability.

Bowser Jr. Up Smash Attack Extended launch distance.

Bowser Jr. Neutral Special Increased attack speed in air.

Bowser Jr. Side Special Increased speed when starting to move.

Bowser Jr. Up Special Increased attack range of the hammer attack.

Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts for the hammer attack.

Adjusted launch angle of the explosion from the Junior Clown Car when used on the ground and made it easier to hit multiple times.

Duck Hunt Up Air Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Ryu Neutral Attack 1 Increased the amount of time you can cancel with a special move.

Ryu Neutral Attack 2 Increased the amount of time you can cancel with a special move.

Ryu Neutral Attack (Strong, Close Range) Adjusted launch angle and distance.

Ryu Side Tilt Attack (Weak, Close Range) Increased the amount of time you can cancel with a special move.

Ryu Side Tilt Attack (Weak, Long Range) Increased attack range for the tip.

Ryu Up Tilt Attack (Strong) Adjusted launch angle when hitting an airborne opponent.

Ryu Down Tilt Attack (Weak) Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when the move hits.

Ryu Down Tilt Attack (Strong) Shortened launch distance.

Ryu Up Air Attack Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.

Increased attack range.

Ryu Neutral Special Decreased the speed for light Hadoken and light Shakunetsu Hadoken, and increased speed for heavy Hadoken and heavy Shakunetsu Hadoken.

Increased attack speed and power of Hadoken and Shakunetsu Hadoken.

Increased the range Hadoken will hit opponents on the ground.

Ryu Side Special Increased the first attack’s range when the move is performed on the ground.

Ken Neutral Attack 1 Increased the amount of time you can cancel with a special move.

Ken Neutral Attack 2 Increased the amount of time you can cancel with a special move.

Ken Neutral Attack (Heavy, Close Range) Adjusted launch angle and distance.

Ken Neutral Attack (Heavy, Close Range) Increased attack power and maintained launch distance.

Ken Side Tilt Attack (Light, Close Range) Increased the amount of time you can cancel with a special move.

Ken Side Tilt Attack (Light, Long Range) Increased attack range for the tip.

Ken Side Tilt Attack (Heavy) Adjusted launch angle.

Ken Up Tilt Attack (Heavy) Adjusted launch angle when hitting an airborne opponent.

Ken Down Tilt Attack (Light) Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when the move hits.

Ken Down Tilt Attack (Heavy) Shortened launch distance.

Ken Side Smash Attack Extended launch distance.

Ken Down Air Attack Increased the amount of time you can cancel with a special move or a Final Smash.

Ken Side Special Increased the first attack’s range when the move is performed on the ground.

Shortened the hitstun shuffle travel distance.

Ken Up Special Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Shortened the hitstun shuffle travel distance.

Made the first attack not negate other attacks.

Extended launch distance when hitting an opponent on the ground with a flaming Shoryuken.

Extended launch distance when hitting an opponent in the air with a light Shoryuken or a flaming Shoryuken.

Shortened the launch distance for medium Shoryuken.

Ken Command-Input Move Shortened the hitstun shuffle travel distance when Nata Otoshi Geri hits.

Ken Command-Input Move Increased attack power of Oosoto Mawashi Geri and maintained launch distance.

Ken Command-Input Move Increased power of Inazuma Kick.

However, the power against shields will remain the same.

Cloud Down Smash Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Bayonetta Neutral Attack 1 Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.

Bayonetta Flurry Attack Finish Extended launch distance.

Bayonetta Dash Attack Extended launch distance for the high-damage range.

Bayonetta Up Tilt Attack Made it easier to hit multiple times.

Bayonetta Down Smash Attack Increased the amount of time hit detection lasts.

Bayonetta Side Special Reduced vulnerability when landing.

Bayonetta Up Special Reduced vulnerability when landing.

Bayonetta Down Special Increased the amount of time counter detection lasts.

Increased the amount of time Bat Within’s detection lasts.

Increased the recovery speed of Witch Time’s duration.

Inkling Neutral Attack 3 Increased forward attack range and made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing from Neutral Attack 2.

King K. Rool Up Air Attack Increased the speed of the edge-grab range detection.

Isabelle Side Special Opponents will not get caught when the hook is not moving quickly.

After the hook touches the ground and the hook is yanked back,

opponents can be caught.

Incineroar Neutral Attack 1 Adjusted the launch distance when hitting with the elbow and made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 2.

Incineroar Neutral Attack 2 Made it easier to hit multiple times when continuing with Neutral Attack 3.

Piranha Plant Neutral Attack 3 Increased attack range.

Piranha Plant Flurry Attack Increased the amount of time opponents will be in the damage animation when the move hits.