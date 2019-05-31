She and the Light Bearer Lands on Switch on June 6 - News

Publisher Toge Productions and developer Mojiken Studio announced She and the Light Bearer will launch for the Nintendo Switch via eShop on June 6.

Here is an overview of the game:

She and the Light Bearer is a point and click adventure game, a poem, a fairy tale.

Follow the Journey of the Little Firefly to seek The Mother deep inside the heart of the unknown forest! Though, this journey won’t be easy for such a bug. The Little Firefly has to earn the forest trust and prove their worth by solving riddles, challenges, and puzzles.

Deeper into the forest, Our Little Firefly will learn the sacrifice of the forest, the horror of the Devourers, and the secret to awaken Mother.

She and the Light Bearer is a blend of a music album and point and click adventure that borrows its aesthetics from storybook and fairytale. The game emphasized on art, poem, dialogue, and music to deliver the experience.

She and the Light Bearer is brought to you by Mojiken Studio, Toge Productions, and Pathetic Experience.

Fairy tale with interesting characters to interact with.

Fully hand drawn and animated visuals.

Instrumental acoustic soundtrack that brings you to the heart of the forest.

