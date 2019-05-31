8 Bit Open World RPG Artifact Adventure Gaiden DX Release Date Revealed - News

/ 345 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Publisher room6 and developer Bluffman Games announced the 8-bit open-world RPG, Artifact Adventure Gaiden DX, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on June 6 for $9.99.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Nostalgic but new! 8-bit style open-world RPG!

The music and the color—the brand new 8-bit style “adventure” and “story” is here.

An adventurer that can travel anywhere with his knowledge.

An old swordsman that has the best skills.

A noble that has the wealth to acquire anything in the world.

Select your partners and explore the open world!

Your “choices” create your “future”…

When you explore the world three years later, will it be “happiness”, “sorrow”, or something else…?

Couch co-op battle is available for Nintendo Switch version!

Play with your friends and defeat the deadly monsters!

Also includes an option to play with 8-bit style design!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles