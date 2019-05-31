Adventure RPG Bug Fables Announced for NS, PS4, Steam - News

/ 322 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Moonsprout Games have announced adventure RPG, Bug Fables, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch in 2019.

View a trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Small Heroes. Big Adventure. Bug Fables is an adventure RPG following three heroes, Vi, Kabbu, and Leif, as they embark on an epic quest in Bugaria in search of treasure and immortality.

The game combines flat objects with 3D physics as the player jumps and utilizes the heroes’ unique abilities to solve puzzles and stun enemies while exploring a variety of unique, colorful areas. Battles are turn-based and with timed button inputs that can enhance your abilities.

Story:

Hidden within the foliage of nature lies a small but prosperous continent—Bugaria. Insects from all over the world travel to it in search of the treasure scattered across it. The most sought after of these relics is The Everlasting Sapling! Eating just one of its leaves can grant even immortality! In search of this ancient artifact, a brave team of explorers—Vi, Kabbu, and Leif—will travel across many different environments. In order to do so, they must work together to clear puzzles, defeat strong enemies and help the general bug populace!

Key Features:

Six chapters of story following the heroes across Bugaria!

Many unique areas, including: The Ant Kingdom, the treacherous Snakemouth Den, the picturesque Golden Hills, The Lost Sands, and Vi’s home, the Bee Kingdom!

A vast overworld that transitions into turn-based combat! Use Vi’s Beemerang, Leif’s ice magic, or Kabbu’s horn to defend yourself from foes!

Action commands which can make attacks more effective, or block enemy attacks!

A cooking system to turn ingredients into items that can help you in battle!

A tattle system that lets you hear your party interact with each other as they discover all the secrets Bugaria has in store!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles