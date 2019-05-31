Ninjala Delayed to Spring 2020 - News

/ 247 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Gungho Online Entertainment has delayed the release of the action game, Ninjala, from spring 2019 to spring 2020 for the Nintendo Switch. The game was delayed "in order to implement improvements and polish the game for final release."

View the teaser trailer below:





View a development update video below:





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles