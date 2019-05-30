Dead By Daylight Ghost Face DLC Launches June 18, Game Lands on Switch on September 24 - News

Developer Behaviour Digital announced the Ghost Face DLC for Dead by Daylight will launch on June 18 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

The developer also announced the game will launch for Nintendo Switch on September 24.

View the Ghost Face trailer below:

