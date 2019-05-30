Xbox Game Pass Headed to PC, More Microsoft Games Coming to Steam - News

posted 8 hours ago

Microsoft announced it is bringing Xbox Game Pass to Windows PC. It will provide subscribers unlimited access to over 100 titles on Windows 10 PC from publishers such as Bethesda Softworks, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Paradox Interactive, SEGA, and more.

Xbox Game Pass for Windows PC will also include the latest games from Xbox Game Studios on the same day of release. This includes titles from first party studios Obsidian Entertainment and inXile Entertainment.





Subscribers will also get discounts up to 20 percent off on games currently in the Xbox Game Pass, as well as up to 10 percent off DLC.

Microsoft also announced it plans to release more than 20 Xbox Game Studios titles to Steam. This includes Gears 5 and Age of Empires I, II, and III: Definitive Editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

