Senran Kagura Reflexions Lands on Steam on June 24 - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher XSEED Games announced Senran Kagura Reflexions will launch for Windows PC via Steam on June 24 for $9.99 / €9.99 / £8.99.





Here is an overview of the game:



The game that redefined how fans can interact with their favorite Senran Kagura girl is coming to Windows PC! Get hands on with Asuka and help massage away her stress by employing the art of reflexology, deepening the relationship formed with her while progressing through a narrative experience with multiple endings. Controls have been adapted to allow PC players to melt away Asuka’s worries and stresses by “hand” or through a variety of useful tools, with updated HD visuals running at 60 frames per second.

