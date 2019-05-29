New Call of Duty to be Revealed Tomorrow - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Activision announced via Twitter the next Call of Duty game will be unveiled tomorrow, May 30 at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

Reports point to the game being called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a soft reboot of the series of Modern Warfare series of Call of Duty titles.

The last game in the franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII, released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in October 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

