Death Stranding Release Date Revealed, New Trailer Released

Hideo Kojima and Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Death Stranding will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 8.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.

