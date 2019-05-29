PlayStation Days of Play 2019 Starts June 7 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation Days of Play 2019 will start June 7 and end on June 17. It will feature sales on PlayStation consoles, accessories and games at retailers.

We’re pleased to announce that Days of Play is back! This annual global promotion celebrates the passionate PlayStation community, with a huge thank you from us for all of your support this past year. Because of you, PlayStation continues to be the best place to play, while driving success for games like God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man. From June 7 to 17, you can find awesome deals on hardware, peripherals and a bunch of PlayStation 4 exclusive games at participating retailers across the U.S. and Canada, while supplies last.

We are also introducing a new Limited Edition Days of Play 1TB PS4 console at the promotional price of $299.99 USD / $379.99 CAD / £279.99 / €299.99 RRP on June 7. The limited-edition console in Steel Black, features the iconic PlayStation shapes embossed in silver on the top surface, alongside a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller. This special Days of Play PS4 will be available for a limited time only, so don’t miss out!

Other awesome deals throughout the 11 days include*:

Jet Black 1TB PS4 Pro – $349.99 USD / $449.99 CAD (MSRP) / check back for more details coming soon for Europe

PlayStation VR bundles starting at $249.99 USD / $329.99 CAD (MSRP)

Europe-specific PlayStation VR bundle listings: PS VR Starter Pack for £179.99 / €199.99 RRP PS VR Mega Pack for for £209.99 / €229.99 RRP

DualShock 4 and Special Edition DualShock 4 wireless controllers – from $39.99 USD / $49.99 CAD / £34.99 / €39.99 RRP each

Europe-specific listing: Gold Wireless Headset for £49.99 / €59.99 and Platinum Wireless Headset for £99.99 / €149.99 RRP

A wide selection of games including: Days Gone for $19.99 USD / $29.99 CAD (MSRP) / £39.99 / €49.99 RRP God of War for $19.99 USD / $29.99 CAD (MSRP) / £24.99 / €29.99 RRP Marvel’s Spider-Man for $19.99 USD / $29.99 CAD (MSRP) / £24.99 / €29.99 RRP

PlayStation Hits games – selected titles for $9.99 USD/ $9.99 CAD / £11.99 / €14.99 RRP

North America-specific listing: Cataog titles – check with your local retailers

What’s more, PlayStation Store will be offering awesome deals on blockbuster games, deals on PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now; as well as offers on PlayStation Gear starting 7th June. Stay tuned for more info here on PS Blog and over on the Days of Play site (North America, Europe).

