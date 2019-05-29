H.P. Lovecraft Meets Cyberpunk in Transient, Announced for PS4, X1, PC - News

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Stormling Studios have announced a cyberpunk thriller game, Transient, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in 2020.

View the teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In a distant, post-apocalyptic future, what remains of the population of mankind lives in an enclosed citadel called Domed City Providence, created to survive the harsh outside environment. In this, mankind’s final refuge, Randolph Carter, a member of a notorious hacker-for-hire group called ODIN, accidentally stumbles across the terrifying truth, a truth that might tear apart his own sanity and lead him to question his very existence.

Key Features:

H.P. Lovecraft meets Cyberpunk. Delve deep into an obscure dystopian world and hold firm to your consciousness while you explore enigmatic networks where change is permanent but reality is only temporary.

To find out what is going on, traverse between real and artificially created worlds.

Ominous but lush graphics created with Unreal Engine 4.

Secrets and easter eggs.

A haunting and atmospheric soundtrack.

