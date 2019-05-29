Detective Pikachu Sequel Announced for Switch - News

Riding on the back of the successful Detective Pikachu film, The Pokemon Company have announced that a sequel to the original 3DS title will be launching for the Nintendo Switch. The Detective Pikachu Switch game will conclude the storyline set-up in the 3DS entry.

"The release of the Pokemon Detective Pikachu movie has left fans wanting more of the famous Pokemon sleuth. The Pokemon Company announced today that Creatures Inc. has plans to create a new entry in the Detective Pikachu video game series, this time for Nintendo Switch. The original Detective Pikachu game for the Nintendo 3DS ended on a cliffhanger and this upcoming game will be a conclusion to that story."

