Frozenbyte Reveals Starbase, Coming to Steam Early Access in 2019 - News

by, posted 20 minutes ago

Developer Frozenbyte has unveiled its new sci-fi MMO Starbase, along with an official trailer. The game arrives on Steam via Early Access in 2019.

Five years in the making, Starbase is a massively multiplayer online game with gameplay focused on building and designing spaceships and stations, exploration, resource gathering, crafting, trading, and combat. Alternatively, the game also features a sandbox mode where players can explore alone or with selected friends in their own universe.

Key Features

Destructible environment with voxel and fracture damage and in-depth simulation — The environment in Starbase is fully destructible, meaning everything can be destroyed or disassembled with the right kind of tools and weaponry.

Play and interact online with thousands of players, join factions, and more — Start shaping the Starbase universe with fellow robots by joining and working for factions.

Build and design your spaceships, stations and devices down to the tiniest detail — The smallest building unit in Starbase is a single bolt, allowing you to build, repair and modify spaceships, stations, and devices as you wish.

Explore the infinite universe and gather resources — Explore the vast universe to discover stations, social hubs and new raw materials. Arrange an exploration mission with friends and find out what the universe has to offer.

More information is avalable at the Starbase Discord channel and at www.starbasegame.com.

