Team Sonic Racing Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts

posted 10 hours ago

Team Sonic Racing has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending May 25. 40 percent of the sales were on the PlayStation 4, 39 percent on the Nintendo Switch and 21 percent on the Xbox One.

Rage 2 drops from first to fourth as sales slide 73 percent in its second week. Days Gone remains in second as sales drop 32 percent, while FIFA 19 is in third as sales decline just five percent.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Team Sonic Racing - New Days Gone FIFA 19 Rage 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Division 2 Mortal Kombat 11 Mario Mart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Forza Horizon 4

