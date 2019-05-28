Granblue Fantasy: Versus Closed Beta Information Revealed - News

/ 215 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Cygames has released information and download codes for the Granblue Fantasy: Versus closed beta, which runs from May 31 to June 1.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus will launch for the PlayStation 4 worldwide in 2019.





Read the information on the closed beta via Gematsu below:

■ Starting the Game

Beta Period

The closed beta runs from May 31 to June 1 (PDT / GMT). The game will be inaccessible outside of the beta testing period.

Title Screen

Press any button on the Title Screen and you will be directed to the Announcements screen.

Select Start and press X to go to the Main Menu.

Online Mode

Select Online from the list of play modes.

Before playing online, you first need to agree to the End User Licence Agreement and Privacy Policy. Please read them carefully before agreeing.

Next, set your player name.

Online Lobby Screen

Follow the on-screen instructions and select your region, area, lobby, avatar, and in-battle character.

Once this process is complete, you will enter a lobby.

Lobby Matches

Walk up to any empty arcade station seat and press X to sit down. When an opponent is sittin at a station next to you, press X to confirm that you are ready for the match. The match will start after both players confirm they are ready.

■ Available Lobby Actions

Lobby Interface

1. Lobby Info: Displays lobby information and the current time.

2. Information: Walk over to the bulletin board and press X to see various news.

3. Communication Notebook: Each lobby has a notebook where players can start threads and leave comments.

4. Avatar: Player-controlled avatar. Your avatar’s appearance can be changed.

5. Chat Log: A history log showing the set phrases, stickers, and chat messages posted.

6. Arcade Station: Start a match against another player.

Communicaton

You can communicate with other players with set phrases, stickers, and chat messages. Press Triangle to open the Communication Menu and select what you want to post. The history of posts by you and other lobby members will be displayed on the Chat Log.

Communication Notebook

Select a thread and press X to enter.

Once you have entered, press X again to leave a comment.

To start a new thread, press the Triangle button from the thread list.

Lobby Avatar

To change your avatar character, select Lobby Avatar from the Lobby Menu. (You can open the Lobby Menu by pression the Options button.)

The character’s color can also be changed.

Character Select

To change you character for lobby matches, select Character Select from the Lobby Menu.

Name Display

You can either have your player name or your online ID displayed in the lobby. To switch, select Other Settings from the Lobby Menu, and then Miscellaneous.

Notes

Online lobbies will be unavailable during server maintenances. When lobbies are unavailable, either Versus CPU mode or Casual Match mode can be played instead. (The available mode will differ based on maintenance status.)

Versus CPU: A mode to play matches against the CPU.

Casual Match: A mode to play non-lobby online matches against other players.

■ Beta Test Survey

Your feedback on the game is welcomed! Please consider taking part in the online survey.

To access the survey website, select Survey from the Main Menu and either select Open the Website or scan the QR code displayed.

■ Match Rules

Battles Interface

1. Win Counter: Displays the number of rounds won by the player.

2. Skill Icons: Displays available skills. (Unavailable skills’ icon will be darkened.)

3. SB Gauge: Skybound Art or Super Skybound Art can be activated when this gauge is full. Fills up upon dealing or taking damage, among other actions.

4. Round Timer: Displays how much time is left in a round. The round ends when the timer reaches 0.

5. HP Gauge: Displays the character’s health. The round ends when it reaches 0.

6. Chain Counter: Displays the number of consecutive hits performed.

7. System Text: Displays contextual combat information such as counters.

Match Format

A player wins a round when they reduce their opponent’s HP to zeor. The first player to win two rounds in total wins the match.

Round Time Limit

Each round has a 99 second time limit. When the time runs out, the player with the higher amount of remaining HP wins the round.

■ Configuration

Directional Buttons: Move / Guard / Jump

Square Button: Light Attack

Triangle Button: Medium Attack

Circle Button: Heavy Attack

X Button: Unique Action

L1 Button: Throw (can also be activated with Square + X)

L2 Button: Overhead Attack (can also be activated with Triangle + Circle)

R1 Button: Skill

R2 Button: Guard

This controller layout is the default. Button settings can be changed by selecting Button Configuration in the Main Menu’s Customize menu or the online lobby’s pause menu. (Pause menu will open by pressing Options when you are in an online lobby.)

Avoiding Damage

Evade Left + R2: Evade avoids all damage from incoming attacks except for throws. However, there is a brief moment of vulernability at the end of the move.

Cross Over Right + R2: Cross overs avoid all damage from incoming attacks while advancing forward. However, it doesn’t work against throws and low attacks.

*You can hold R2 and press Left or Right to pull of these moves.

Skills

Press the R1 button to use skills specific to that character. Once activated, each skill cannot be reused until its colldown time passes. (The respective skill icon will be darkened during cooldown.)

Skybound Art

Down, Down-Right, Right + R1: Deals more damage than regular skills. It can be activated once the SB gauge reaches 100 percent.

Super Skybound Art

Right, Down-Right, Down, Down-Left, Left + R1: A super skybound art is an even more powerful skybound art. It can only be activated when the SB gauge reaches 100 percent, and your HP is 30 percent or lower.

Technical Commands

Instead of using the R1 button as a shortcut, button inputs for activating skills, skybound arts, and super skybound arts can be entered manually. The skill’s cooldown will be shorter when activated by technical commands.

■ Character Command Lists

Gran

Unique Action Power Raise X (chargeable) ► Cancel During Power Raise: Square, Triangle, or Circle Skill (alters by pushing Triangle or Circle simultaneously) Technical Commands (Square / Triangle / Circle) Reginleiv R1 Down, Down-Right, Right + Square, Triangle, or Circle Raging Sword Right + R1 Right, Down, Down-Right + Square, Triangle, or Circle Overdrive Surge Down + R1 or Left + R1 Down, Down-Left, Left + Square, Triangle, or Circle ► Follow Up During Down + R1 version Overdrive Surge: Down + R1 During Square version Overdrive Surge: Down, Down-Left, Left + Triangle Skybound Art (can be used when SB Gauge is full) Technical Commands Tempest Blade Down, Down-Right, Right + R1 Down, Down-Right, Right, Down, Down-Right, Right + Circle Super Skybound Art (can be used when SB Gauge is full and HP is 30 percent or lower) Technical Commands Catastrophe Right, Down-Right, Down, Down-Left, Left + R1 Down, Down-Right, Right, Down, Down-Right, Right + X

Katalina

Unique Action Light Wall X (chargeable) ► Frontsep During Light Wall: Right, Right ► Backsep During Light Wall: Left, Left Skill (alters by pushing Triangle or Circle simultaneously) Technical Commands (Square / Triangle / Circle) Frozen Blade R1 Down, Down-Right, Right + Square, Triangle, or Circle Emerald Sword Right + R1 Right, Down, Down-Right + Square, Triangle, or Circle Enchanted Lands Down + R1 or Left + R1 Down, Down-Left, Left + Square, Triangle, or Circle (Circle version: Chargeable) Skybound Art (can be used when SB Gauge is full) Technical Commands Blades of Frost Down, Down-Right, Right + R1 Down, Down-Right, Right, Down, Down-Right, Right + Circle Super Skybound Art (can be used when SB Gauge is full and HP is 30 percent or lower) Technical Commands Realm of Ice Right, Down-Right, Down, Down-Left, Left + R1 Down, Down-Right, Right, Down, Down-Right, Right + X

Charlotta

Unique Action Konig Schild X Skill (alters by pushing Triangle or Circle simultaneously) Technical Commands (Square / Triangle / Circle) Shining Onslaught R1 Left (hold), Right + Square, Triangle, or Circle Holy Ladder Right + R1 Down (hold), Up + Square, Triangle, or Circle Sword of Lumiel Left + R1 Down, Down-Left, Left + Square, Triangle, or Circle Noble Strategy Down + R1 Down, Down + Square, Triangle, or Circle ► With Surest Strike! Auto-activates after Noble Strategy’s landing ► With Flying Nobility! During Noble Strategy: Square ► With Purest Bravery! During Noble Strategy: Triangle ► With Sweetest Skills! During Noble Strategy: Circle Skybound Art (can be used when SB Gauge is full) Technical Commands Brilliant Moon Down, Down-Right, Right + R1 Down, Down-Right, Right, Down, Down-Right, Right + Circle Super Skybound Art (can be used when SB Gauge is full and HP is 30 percent or lower) Technical Commands Noble Execution Right, Down-Right, Down, Down-Left, Left + R1 Down, Down-Right, Right, Down, Down-Right, Right + X

Lancelot

Unique Action Delta Leap While in midair and close to the stage wall: Right Wirbelwind X (ground / midair) ► Quick Stop During ground Wirbelwind: X ► Cross Over During ground Wirbelwind: Right + X ► Feint During ground Wirbelwind: Left + X ► Jump During ground Wirbelwind: Down + X or Up + X Skill (alters by pushing Triangle or Circle simultaneously) Technical Commands (Square / Triangle / Circle) Wogenstrom R1 Down, Down-Right, Right + Square, Triangle, or Circle Blade Impulse Right + R1 Right, Right + Square, Triangle, or Circle Southern Cross Left + R1 Down, Down-Left, Left + Square, Triangle, or Circle ► Follow Up During Southern Cross: Left + R1 (can be activated consecutively up to twice) During Southern Cross: Left + Square, Triangle, or Circle (Square or Triangle versions: can be activated conseuctively up to twice / Circle version: up to four times) Turbulenz Down + R1 (chargeable) Down, Down + Square, Triangle, or Circle Skybound Art (can be used when SB Gauge is full) Technical Commands Weiss Flugel Down, Down-Right, Right + R1 Down, Down-Right, Right, Down, Down-Right, Right + Circle Super Skybound Art (can be used when SB Gauge is full and HP is 30 percent or lower) Technical Commands Schoner Winterhugel Right, Down-Right, Down, Down-Left, Left + R1 Down, Down-Right, Right, Down, Down-Right, Right + X

Ferry

Unique Action Ein Ball X Spectral Dive While in midair: X Ghostwing While in midair: Up + X Skill (alters by pushing Triangle or Circle simultaneously) Technical Commands (Square / Triangle / Circle) Gespenst R1 Down, Down-Right, Right + Square, Triangle, or Circle ► Whip It Good When Gespenst hits: R1 When Gespenst hits: Square, Triangle, or Circle ► Heel When Gespenst hits: Left + R1 When Gespenst hits: Left + Square, Triangle, or Circle Beppo, Sic ‘Em! Right + R1 Right, Down, Down-Right + Square, Triangle, or Circle Trombe Left + R1 Down, Down-Left, Left + Square, Triangle, or Circle Geegee, Get ‘Em! Down + R1 (chargeable) Down, Down + Square, Triangle, or Circle Skybound Art (can be used when SB Gauge is full) Technical Commands Vergiften Down, Down-Right, Right + R1 Down, Down-Right, Right, Down, Down-Right, Right + Circle Hin Liechten Down, Down-Left, Left + R1 Down, Down-Left, Left, Down, Down-Left, Left + Circle Super Skybound Art (can be used when SB Gauge is full and HP is 30 percent or lower) Technical Commands Aetheryte Requiescat Right, Down-Right, Down, Down-Left, Left + R1 Down, Down-Right, Right, Down, Down-Right, Right + X

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles