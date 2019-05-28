Obakeidoro! Launches for the Switch This Summer - News

posted 11 hours ago

Developer Free Style Games announced the action game, Obakeidoro!, will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide this summer.

The game is based on the game of tag. One player is the ghost, while three players are humans. The ghost has three minutes to find and catch the humans to win.

View a teaser trailer of the game below:

