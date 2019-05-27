Adventure Game Unreal Life Headed to Switch - News

Publisher Unties announced the adventure game, Unreal Life, is coming to the Nintendo Switch, alongside the previously announced Windows PC, iOS, and Android versions. A release date was not announced.

A girl who can see the memories of the things she touches meets a talking traffic light. In order to gain back her memories, she sets off into a mysterious night town alongside the traffic light.

Unreal Life is a mystery adventure game. The girl can see the past from the memories of the things she touches. Compare the past and present, and solve the mystery with the hints of information from the past.

