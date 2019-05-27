No Heroes Allowed: No Puzzles Either! Headed to Steam on June 20 - News

/ 235 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher and developer SEAStoriesStudio announced No Heroes Allowed: No Puzzles Either! is coming to Windows PC via Steam on June 10. It is out now for the PlayStation Vita, iOS and Android.

View a trailer of the PSV version below:





Here is an overview of hte game:

Developed by SmileBoom, No Heroes Allowed: No Puzzles Either! is a spin-off Yu-Nama: The Puzzle released for PlayStation Mobile. The Yu-nama series is originally known as dungeon strategy game with its unique 8-bit pixel art style and parody-contained dialogue.

As a God of Destruction, you must use your evil power of destruction to defeat more than 200 quirky looking heroes in 64 levels of match-three puzzles. As you conquer levels and capture heroes, the heroes are banished to your dungeon, where they work for you to dig up valuable items in the mines that can be used as power ups during subsequent levels.

Thanks ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles