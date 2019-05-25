Purple Fortnite Xbox One S Images Leaked - News

Images of a limited edition purple Xbox One S have appeared online, according to a report from WinFuture. The console will include a Dark Vertex skin and 2000 V-Bucks in-game currency for Fortnite. The bundle will also include a month of Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass and EA Access.

The limited edition Xbox One S is reported to release for $299 and include a 1TB hard drive, and blu-ray optical drive. The Xbox One S and controller are a shade of purple.

Thanks TheVerge.

