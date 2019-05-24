Rage 2 Debuts at the Top of the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 315 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Rage 2 has debuted at the top of the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 19. A Plague Tale: Innocence debuted in fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Rage 2 Mortal Kombat 11 Days Gone A Plague Tale: Innocence Fallout 76 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Grand Theft Auto V The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Super Smash Bros. Utlimate

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles