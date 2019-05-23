Gust Teases New Game Announcement for May 28 - News

Gust, known for developing the Atelier franchise, has teased it will announce a new game on May 28.

View the teaser trailer below:

The teaser trailer ends with the following text: "Our adventure is about to begin."

Thanks Gematsu.

