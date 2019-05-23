Macho de Pon! ZZ Announced for Switch - News

/ 173 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Developer Sting has announced Macho de Pon! ZZ for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch via the eShop on May 30 for 888 yen in Japan.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Become a professional trainer, imposed with a mission to turn a character who longs to be macho into a bodybuilder within 10 days. The goal is to win the national bodybuilding tournament at the end. Basically, this is a game where you get a high score by getting muscular and appealing to the judges with muscle poses.

Key Features:

Over 100 Face Parts – Seven parts make up the face of the character you will create and train. You will earn more face parts each time you clear the game.

– Seven parts make up the face of the character you will create and train. You will earn more face parts each time you clear the game. Remodeled User Interface – The user interface has been remade to correspond to the game’s button-based controls. There is also touch screen support.

– The user interface has been remade to correspond to the game’s button-based controls. There is also touch screen support. Tons of Underwear – More and more underwear will become available for purchase each time you clear the game. From “military commander” underwear to “administrative divisions of Japan” underwear, all sorts of underwear will appear.

– More and more underwear will become available for purchase each time you clear the game. From “military commander” underwear to “administrative divisions of Japan” underwear, all sorts of underwear will appear. A More Exciting National Tournament – A compulsory performance in which you input pose techniques to match the timing. Perform freely by issuing commands to show off your character’s muscles at high speed. Enjoy an enhanced performance that maintains the existing atmosphere.

– A compulsory performance in which you input pose techniques to match the timing. Perform freely by issuing commands to show off your character’s muscles at high speed. Enjoy an enhanced performance that maintains the existing atmosphere. Online Leaderboards – Compete against players around the country through points in the online leaderboards. If you take first place in the daily ranking, it will be added to the title screen with other first places. (A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not required. You can also play offline.)

– Compete against players around the country through points in the online leaderboards. If you take first place in the daily ranking, it will be added to the title screen with other first places. (A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not required. You can also play offline.) Background Music by Macho Mentor Kouji Hayama – Enjoy new music by Kouji Hayama.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles