Cyberpunk Action Game Hyperforma Headed to Switch

Developer HeroCraft announced the cyberpunk action puzzle game, Hyperforma, is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Hyperforma brings an entirely new take on the classic puzzle-based arcade genre with hacking sophisticated virtual systems being the basis of each of the over 80 unique levels.

Key Features:

Hyperforma for Switch will deliver an all-new experience that has been tailored to the system. New features include:

HD rumble support

Gyroscope control options

All-new two-player mode with controller sharing

A completely reworked interface and improved color grading

