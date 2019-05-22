Rune: Ragnarok Renamed to Rune II, Launches Summer 2019 - News

Human Head Studios announced the action RPG, Rune: Ragnarok, as Rune II. The game will launch for Windows PC via the Epic Games Store this summer.

Here is an overview of the game:

Inspired by the original Rune (2000), Rune II is set in a dangerous Norse universe during Ragnarok, the end of days, where beasts and the last remaining humans alike struggle to survive. You have been chosen by the gods to be Midgard’s savior—receive their blessings and powerful abilities as you endeavor to end Ragnarok! Race against time to prevent the trickster Loki from destroying Midgard as he keeps the world in a perpetual state of chaos. Alone or with friends, you will battle legions of Loki’s minions in brutal melee combat, travel the world collecting rare resources, locate precious artifacts to weaken the Realm Gate and craft the mightiest weapons the Nine Realms have ever seen. Are you powerful enough to take down Loki…or will a new age of darkness begin?

Key Features:

Become Midgard’s Savior Choose Your God – Kneeling atop the Divine Summit, the gods call to you. You are no mere mortal. With promises of power, glory and honor, each deity beckons you to join them. Which god will you choose to give you the strength needed to take down Loki and put an end to Ragnarok? And can they be trusted? Character Creation – You’ve survived Ragnarok thus far, now you must earn your right to enter the hallowed halls of Valhalla. Choose and customize a male or female warrior and embark on your quest to the Divine Summit. Open World Exploration – Traverse the world of Midgard in search of resources, artifacts and runestones to grow your power and uncover its mysteries..

Enter the Mad World Quest Alone Or With Friends – Brave the end of days alone or invite fellow warriors to join your journey through Ragnarok. Sail a fleet of longships to overrun enemy fortresses, battle side-by-side against massive giants and vicious monsters, and stand as one force to face Loki himself. Brutal Chaos – Set in a rich world of Norse mythology, Ragnarok has driven its inhabitants mad. Only the most savage warrior will live. You must use any means to survive, including the bloodied severed arm of your enemy. Enemy Factions – Battle against Bandits, Cannibals, Giants, Dwarves, Surt Warriors, the Forsaken Einn Warriors, Draugr and more! Artifacts Of Midgard – Powerful artifacts can be found throughout the world, each with their own god-given power, revealing stories of Midgard, Ragnarok, and of the Gods themselves. Artifacts are the key to opening the Realm Gate where Loki hides, and can grant the power necessary to end his treachery once and for all.

Battle Loki, the Trickster God The Ragnarok Timer – It is fated that Loki will die when Ragnarok ends. However, he has found a way to manipulate the flow of time and continuously resets the world, creating an infinite cycle of chaos. Perpetual Ages Of Darkness – Every time Ragnarok is reset, a new era begins, each filled with different obstacles: perpetual night, giant-filled lands, harsh ice-ridden landscapes, and more. You’ll need to traverse many ages before amassing the power needed to defeat Loki.

Upgrade Your Skills Take Up Arms – Craft powerful armaments to survive the treachery of Ragnarok or take Flaming Greatswords and other magic-imbued weapons from the bodies of your slain enemies. Build A Boat – A worthy Viking longship to transport you along your quest.



