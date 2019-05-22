THQ Nordic Acquires Piranha Bytes - News

Publisher THQ Nordic announced it has acquired developer Piranha Bytes. The acquisition includes the development studio and all IP rights.

"Piranha Bytes is one of the most iconic german game studios and the creators of RPG´s Gothic, Risen and, more recently, ELEX," said THQ Nordic CEO Lars Wingefors. "The three strong IPs have proven successful and will be great additions to our portfolio. We look forward bringing Piranha team into the family which has received legendary status across the RPG community as their fanbase cherishes their current games and eagerly anticipates their new titles in the future."

Pyranha Bytes CEO Michael Rüve added, "We have a successful and long-standing relationship with THQ Nordic and are very excited to join the group. THQ Nordic has unparalleled experience and capabilities in games development and publishing, and we are convinced they are the perfect partner to support Piranha in taking the studio to the next level. We see a unique opportunity to continue to develop great, memorable and impactful RPG games, now being part of the THQ Nordic family."

